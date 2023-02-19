torch Blue Lotus + D9 Sapphire Blend 3.5g Disposable Vape



Embark on a unique journey of holistic wellness with Torch's Blue Lotus + D9 Sapphire Blend Disposable. This second entrant in the Blue Lotus blended product lineup presents a uniquely compelling vape experience, coupling the tranquil effects of Blue Lotus extract with the euphoric influence of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC.



Each device contains an impressive 3.5g (3500mg) of premium quality Blue Lotus extract and Delta 9 THC, ensuring a satisfying and long-lasting experience. Torch's commitment to superior quality and innovation is evident in this upgraded device, which boasts the largest distillate volume compared to existing products on the market.



Features:



Blue Lotus + D9 THC Distillate Blend: Immerse yourself in the harmonious balance of calming Blue Lotus and uplifting Delta 9 THC.

User-Friendly Operation: These disposables come pre-filled, pre-charged, and are auto-draw activated for your convenience. Additionally, the intuitive button follows a standard five clicks on, five clicks off scheme.

Pre-Heat Functionality: With just two rapid clicks, engage the pre-heat functionality for an optimal vaping experience.

USB-C Charging Port: Recharge with ease using the fast and efficient USB-C charging port.

Choose your favorite from our diverse range of strains and flavor profiles, including Sativa variants like Red Dragon, Sherblato, Pink Panther, and Jack Frost; Hybrid versions like Strawberry Mochi and Lucky Charms; and Indica options like White Guava, Purple Dynamite, Goldberry, and Holy Grail OG.



The integration of Blue Lotus in this blend is a game-changer. Known for its calming properties, Blue Lotus contains two key alkaloids—Apomorphine, a psychoactive compound that instills a sense of happiness and euphoria, and Nuciferine, an antipsychotic compound known for inducing calmness. These properties, combined with cannabinoids, create a synergistic effect, offering a layer of relaxation and a burst of euphoria, akin to Indica effects but without the couch-lock. It's a perfect choice for those seeking mental tranquility without compromising energy levels.



Moreover, the Blue Lotus is known to exhibit psychoactive properties at higher doses, potentially inducing minor visuals, making your vaping journey even more immersive.



All Torch Blue Lotus + D9 Sapphire Blend Disposables are lab-tested for quality, potency, and safety, ensuring an exceptional, worry-free experience for users. Explore the innovative blend of Blue Lotus and Delta 9 THC and elevate your vaping experience today!

