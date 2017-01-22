Blue Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Blue Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
