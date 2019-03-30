About this product
Overview -
Sundae Driver is a cross of FPOG and Grape Pie making this strain an evenly balanced Hybrid. When indulging in this strain, one can expect a blissful and relaxing experience. Perfect for kicking back and relaxing, Sundae Driver will help release the tension and stress from the day. A nice calm can be expected after induldging, and the user may notice a sleepy fog creep on, allowing for a nice nap or bedtime experience.
Tasting - Sweet Cakey Flavor with Earthy undertones.
Effects - Blissful, Calm, Drowsy
Sundae Driver is a cross of FPOG and Grape Pie making this strain an evenly balanced Hybrid. When indulging in this strain, one can expect a blissful and relaxing experience. Perfect for kicking back and relaxing, Sundae Driver will help release the tension and stress from the day. A nice calm can be expected after induldging, and the user may notice a sleepy fog creep on, allowing for a nice nap or bedtime experience.
Tasting - Sweet Cakey Flavor with Earthy undertones.
Effects - Blissful, Calm, Drowsy
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
350 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!