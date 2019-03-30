Overview -

Sundae Driver is a cross of FPOG and Grape Pie making this strain an evenly balanced Hybrid. When indulging in this strain, one can expect a blissful and relaxing experience. Perfect for kicking back and relaxing, Sundae Driver will help release the tension and stress from the day. A nice calm can be expected after induldging, and the user may notice a sleepy fog creep on, allowing for a nice nap or bedtime experience.



Tasting - Sweet Cakey Flavor with Earthy undertones.



Effects - Blissful, Calm, Drowsy