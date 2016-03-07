Ministry of Cannabis
Auto Silver Bullet
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Auto Silver Bullet
Auto Silver Bullet Feminized
Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days.
Description
Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days. One of her ancestors is the Silver Haze. This interesting auto-flowering develops long side branches full of buds. The harvest is very interesting. The high is very happy, lucid and vivid. The buds smells of incense and hardwood, with a hint of citrus. This strain can be successfully grown outdoor in every temperate period of the year.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 7 weeks
Yield: up to 75 gr per plant indoor, up to 180 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 19%
Auto Silver Bullet is an auto-flowering strain of last generation, to created a sativa effect in a plant that can complete the whole cycle, starting from the seed, in about 70 days. One of her ancestors is the Silver Haze. This interesting auto-flowering develops long side branches full of buds. The harvest is very interesting. The high is very happy, lucid and vivid. The buds smells of incense and hardwood, with a hint of citrus. This strain can be successfully grown outdoor in every temperate period of the year.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 7 weeks
Yield: up to 75 gr per plant indoor, up to 180 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 19%
Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
520 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
