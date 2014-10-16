Ministry of Cannabis
Auto White Widow Feminized
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This auto flowering plant is the auto flowering version of the White Widow, one of the most well-known cannabis plants on the planet and one of our bestsellers ever since.
This little jewel is a stable and steady producer of buds that are comparable, at the level of taste and effect, with those produced by her bigger sister: White Widow.
Normally you will enjoy the White Widow in about 12 weeks but as an automatic strain it will save you 25-30% of the time, making you enjoy this evergreen even quicker! This does not influence the beautiful fresh pine cones flavor of the traditional White Widow. The total growing time is about 65-68 days, average height.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks
Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 18%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-white-widow-feminized
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
