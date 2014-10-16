Ministry of Cannabis
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
White Widow: a name, a legend. This plant has appeared on the market in 1995 and it has been the dominator of the scene ever since. White Widow is a cross between Indian and Brazilian, medium height, excellent taste with notes of fruit. The subtle aroma reminds you of the fresh pine cones when they are still on the trees. The high is strong both on the mind and on the body, but not at all lethargic. It performs well in sea of green and it doesn't dislike it if you reduce the amount of light in the last days of flowering to further stimulate the resin production.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 or 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
60% Sativa 40% Indica
Flowering Time: 8-10 weeks
Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 300 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 18%
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
