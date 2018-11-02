About this product
FRAGRANCE: Lemon, citrus
EFFECT: Happy, uplifting, creative, soaring and energetic
Hybrid- Sativa Dominant
No: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil
DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT
Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with