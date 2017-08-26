3pk Infused Pre-Rolls 2.1g - Lemon Skunk

by MOSS
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

3pk of Infused Pre-Rolls handcrafted with Lemon Skunk full nug flower, distillate, full spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes & kief. Lemon Skunk is a sativa that has energizing, motivating, and focused effects with a lemony citrus taste.

MOSS Infused Pre-Rolls are designed to offer a premium smoking experience, with each one being hand-painted to ensure an even burn. We take pride in our commitment to using only the best, all-natural ingredients in our production process, so you can rest assured that there is no trim, artificial flavors, or harmful chemicals used. Our pre-rolls are infused with a perfect blend of high quality distillate and full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes, giving you a full-bodied, flavorful experience with every puff. With a potent blend of premium cannabis ingredients, MOSS Infused Pre-Rolls offer a smooth and satisfying smoking experience that is perfect for both experienced and novice smokers alike.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand MOSS
MOSS
Shop products
MOSS is a line of premium cannabis products designed to be enjoyed by everyone. Our company is based in Mesa, Arizona, where we grow and produce all our products in-house at a licensed facility. Quality has always been our top priority, so we crafted a line of products we stand behind as consumers. Our infused products are carefully blended with cannabis-derived terpenes, handpainted to ensure a consistent burn, and lab-tested to be as effective as possible.

EIGHTH JARS - 3.5g of our premium indoor-grown flower available in select strains: Lemon Skunk, Melon Haze, Sky High Gas, Redwood, UFO Cookies, Wedding Cake x Cake Batter, Chem Cookies, Mz Carter OG, & OG 18.

INFUSED NUGGS - 2g of our in-house flower, drizzled with our distillate & full spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend, then tossed in kief for a long-lasting burn.

INFUSED PRE-ROLLS - Handcrafted pre-rolls made with indoor full nug flower, distillate, full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes & kief. Available in: Singles, 3 Packs, & 5 Packs.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000068ESZM96727661
Notice a problem?Report this item