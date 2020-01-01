Born and raised in Buckley, Washington, Mountain High Garden founder James Taylor has been a local his whole life. Buckley is located above the fog and below the snow—on a beautiful plateau just moments away from Mount Rainier National park and Crystal Mountain Ski Resort. An avid snowboarder, James calls Crystal his home away from home. While working at Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, James gained a great understanding of people and business, as well as an even deeper respect for the environment. Devoted to his wife Katie, daughter Ginger and son Cohen, James always knew that Mountain High Garden would be rooted in family, a background that leads the company to make morally conscious decisions.