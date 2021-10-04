About this strain
Irene OG effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
54% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!