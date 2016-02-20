MPX Melting Point Extracts
Black Lime X-Vape Cartridge 0.3g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Black Lime effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!