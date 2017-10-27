MPX Melting Point Extracts
Cherry Pie Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Cherry Pie effects
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
