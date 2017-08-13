MPX Melting Point Extracts
Lemon Cake X-Vape Cartridges 0.5g
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our MPX X-Vape cartridges are made with our high-quality, THC-rich distillate. We do not use any artificial ingredients or flavors. We infuse strain specific, all-natural terpenes for a modulating and palatable experience.
Lemon Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
