MPX Melting Point Extracts
Purple Punch Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
