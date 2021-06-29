Forbidden Jelly is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Forbidden Fruit X Jelly Breath North Cascade Cut. One toke and you’ll be hooked on its mouthwatering taste and super relaxing happy effects. This bud has a sweet and sugary cherry berry flavor with hints of tropical citrus and fresh earth. The aroma is earthy and spicy, with a sweet tropical citrus overtone accented by fresh ripe berries and cherries.



Our Forbidden Jelly is deep purple with fiery orange hairs and a coating of frosty purple-tinted white crystal trichome, with relaxing effects that will have you kicked back and enjoying yourself in no time at all. The effects hit your head first, slamming you between the eyes with a heavy lid-drooping effect. This will soon spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you sedated physically with a touch of couchlock and a hint of the munchies. Thanks to these calming effects, Forbidden Jelly is said to be perfect for treating chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms, chronic stress, insomnia and migraines or headaches. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, vibrant orange hairs and a coating of frosty purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.