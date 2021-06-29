About this product
Our Forbidden Jelly is deep purple with fiery orange hairs and a coating of frosty purple-tinted white crystal trichome, with relaxing effects that will have you kicked back and enjoying yourself in no time at all. The effects hit your head first, slamming you between the eyes with a heavy lid-drooping effect. This will soon spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you sedated physically with a touch of couchlock and a hint of the munchies. Thanks to these calming effects, Forbidden Jelly is said to be perfect for treating chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms, chronic stress, insomnia and migraines or headaches. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, vibrant orange hairs and a coating of frosty purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.
About this strain
Forbidden Jelly is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jelly Breath with Forbidden Fruit. This strain produces uplifting and cerebral effects that will make you feel happy and perhaps tingly. Forbidden Jelly features a musky flavor profile with bold undertones of sweet cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with cramps, stress, and chronic pain. According to growers, Forbidden Jelly flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with dark green and purple foliage dotted with orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Forbidden Jelly effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with