About this product
About this strain
Stargazer effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!