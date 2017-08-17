Nabodoka Farms
Strawberry OG
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strawberry OG effects
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
39% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
