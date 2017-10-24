Altitude 1 gram Preroll - Papaya Berry Runtz, Moroccan Peaches x Papaya Bomb

by NASHA
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
THC: 42%
TERPENES: 2.6%
LINEAGE: Papaya Berry Runtz x Moroccan Peaches x Papaya Bomb
TASTE: Tropical, Citrus, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, euphoric, inspired
FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Papaya Berry Runtz, Moroccan Peaches flower nurtured by Alpenglow Farms. This family homestead is located in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have 25 years toward the fine art of growing a garden and a family. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.

Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Berry Runtz and Moroccan Peaches. This mix of peachy incense and creamy berry delivers a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.

Papaya Bomb live hash is cultivated Bandwagon Gardens. This outdoor farm nestled in the northeastern forests of Humboldt and west of Willow Creek. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.

Also having it's start through Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. Ripe fruit and pine mixed with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.

These terp-heavy strain clocks in terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid.

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
