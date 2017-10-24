THC: 42%

TERPENES: 2.6%

LINEAGE: Papaya Berry Runtz x Moroccan Peaches x Papaya Bomb

TASTE: Tropical, Citrus, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, euphoric, inspired

FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Papaya Berry Runtz, Moroccan Peaches flower nurtured by Alpenglow Farms. This family homestead is located in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have 25 years toward the fine art of growing a garden and a family. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Berry Runtz and Moroccan Peaches. This mix of peachy incense and creamy berry delivers a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.



Papaya Bomb live hash is cultivated Bandwagon Gardens. This outdoor farm nestled in the northeastern forests of Humboldt and west of Willow Creek. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Also having it's start through Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. Ripe fruit and pine mixed with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



These terp-heavy strain clocks in terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid.

Show more