Cherry Valley Marmalade Orange Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of southern Humboldt County, California.
Cherry Valley Marmalade is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of Cherry Valley Dog and Orange Marmalade hash strains,
Cherry Valley Dog is a hybrid cross of SFV OG X Chemdawg 91 X Cherry pie. In each inhale comes flavors of fresh cherries, sour citrus, and pine.
Orange Marmalade is a potent, Sativa-dominant mix of Exodus Cheese x Orange Diesel strains. Marmalade is regarded as a strong strain. Its aroma captures thick, dank, and pungent orange notes. The high is Sativa-led, delivering a hazy mind relaxation.
Together they offer a euphoric effect that is great for boosting your day!
Orange:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.
Marmalade effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
