About this product

Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of southern Humboldt County, California.



Cherry Valley Marmalade is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of Cherry Valley Dog and Orange Marmalade hash strains,



Cherry Valley Dog is a hybrid cross of SFV OG X Chemdawg 91 X Cherry pie. In each inhale comes flavors of fresh cherries, sour citrus, and pine.



Orange Marmalade is a potent, Sativa-dominant mix of Exodus Cheese x Orange Diesel strains. Marmalade is regarded as a strong strain. Its aroma captures thick, dank, and pungent orange notes. The high is Sativa-led, delivering a hazy mind relaxation.

Together they offer a euphoric effect that is great for boosting your day!



Orange:

It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.