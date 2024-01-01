Made with Cherry Dosido flower grown by Clear Water Farms, and hash made from Banana Dog flower grown by Mattole Valley Farms.
Cherry Dosido is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred from crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. Its buds are striking in appearance and color, dotted with rich purple hues and deep amber pistils. Cherry Dosido is flavorful and fruity, with notes of apples, berries, and lime. Relaxing yet not totally sedating, this strain is perfect for late afternoon or early evening chill sessions.
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms, a family-run farm nestled along the banks of the Mattole River in Humboldt County specializing in sungrown, small-batch flower. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative, which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms.
Cherry Dosido’s dominant terpinoid is β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and promote relaxation. It also contains high levels of Limonene and Myrcene, which in combination generate a euphoric high while also reducing stress and anxiety.
Banana Dog is a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. Banana Dog is on the sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, specializing in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Made with Cherry Dosido flower grown by Clear Water Farms, and hash made from Banana Dog flower grown by Mattole Valley Farms.
Cherry Dosido is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred from crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. Its buds are striking in appearance and color, dotted with rich purple hues and deep amber pistils. Cherry Dosido is flavorful and fruity, with notes of apples, berries, and lime. Relaxing yet not totally sedating, this strain is perfect for late afternoon or early evening chill sessions.
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms, a family-run farm nestled along the banks of the Mattole River in Humboldt County specializing in sungrown, small-batch flower. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative, which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms.
Cherry Dosido’s dominant terpinoid is β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and promote relaxation. It also contains high levels of Limonene and Myrcene, which in combination generate a euphoric high while also reducing stress and anxiety.
Banana Dog is a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. Banana Dog is on the sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, specializing in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Cherry Do-Si-Dos potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Do-Si-Dos, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, creative, and tingly. Consumers find this strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience anxiety, so it’s important to take it slowly with this strain until you know how it makes you feel. smoking this strain. Cherry Do-Si-Dos is believed to be 22% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
Cherry Do-Si-Dos, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, creative, and tingly. Consumers find this strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience anxiety, so it’s important to take it slowly with this strain until you know how it makes you feel. smoking this strain. Cherry Do-Si-Dos is believed to be 22% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”