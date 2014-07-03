ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Phantom Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid from Northern California that crosses a flavorful Cherry Pie with the resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Green and purple hues weave through the buds beneath a crystalline layer of trichomes, from which sprout Phantom Cookies’ electric orange hairs. Its aroma is an intricate blend of earthiness and roasted nuts, accented by sweeter notes of grape and berry. Next comes this hybrid’s crushing euphoria which shakes the mind awake with creativity and happiness. Increase the dose and the brain and body will be overcome with a relaxing haze that dulls nausea, stress, and pain while sharpening the appetite. Phantom Cookies will be ready to harvest outdoors at the beginning of October, but indoor growers will wait 8 to 9 weeks for buds to finish flowering.

Effects

Show all

149 people reported 1198 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 63%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 37%
Stress 34%
Pain 30%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 23%
Muscle spasms 16%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Phantom Cookies

