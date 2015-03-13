About this product

CREME DE LUNA HAS HERITAGE SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN BERRY, WITH A SMALLER COMPONENT OF GENETIC VARIATION SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN SKUNK, HEMP, OG KUSH. THE EFFECTS OF THIS STRAIN ARE ON THE MILDER SIDE AND LARGELY REPORTED AS RELAXING, CUTTING THROUGH STRESS WITHOUT THE CLOUDINESS. UNDOUBTEDLY, THIS STRAIN IS BEST KNOWN FOR ITS INTENSE FRUITY SMELL AND TASTE.



RED: Has a greater amount of oil than plant material. Is very sticky and oily, giving a smooth and flavorful smoke.