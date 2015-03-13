Loading…
NASHA

Creme de Luna Pressed Temple Ball Hash 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

CREME DE LUNA HAS HERITAGE SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN BERRY, WITH A SMALLER COMPONENT OF GENETIC VARIATION SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN SKUNK, HEMP, OG KUSH. THE EFFECTS OF THIS STRAIN ARE ON THE MILDER SIDE AND LARGELY REPORTED AS RELAXING, CUTTING THROUGH STRESS WITHOUT THE CLOUDINESS. UNDOUBTEDLY, THIS STRAIN IS BEST KNOWN FOR ITS INTENSE FRUITY SMELL AND TASTE.

RED: Has a greater amount of oil than plant material. Is very sticky and oily, giving a smooth and flavorful smoke.

Blueberry Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!