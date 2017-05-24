Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - Strawberry Meltshake x Strawberry Banana

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

LINEAGE: Strawberry Meltshake x Strawberry Banana
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Emerald Queen Farms, Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
THC: 38%

Made with Strawberry Banana flower grown by Alpenglow Farms and Strawberry Meltshake grown by Emerald Queen Farms.

Strawberry Banana is an Indica-leaning hybrid between two fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush with a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high.
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.

Strawberry Meltshake by Pure Melt is a cross of Strawberry Jelly x Strawberries & Cream. It captivates with its creamy strawberry essence. The nose is greeted by a delightful aroma of creamy strawberries, accompanied by a subtle hint of jelly on the finish. Its flavor profile mirrors the lusciousness of a strawberry milkshake, with creamy and soft strawberry notes that linger on the palate. Despite its fruity and sweet nature, Strawberry Meltshake surprises with its potent effects, gradually leading to a calm and relaxed state.
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
