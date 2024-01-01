About this product
Jelly Runtz 1.2g Red Pressed Hash
There are dozens of Runtz iterations on the market across the US and beyond right now, and it can be hard to parse what is hype and what is hella dank. Jelly Runtz, without a doubt, hits the mark. A hybrid created by Humboldt Seed Co., Jelly Runtz comes from crossing White Runtz and Hella Jelly, two strains heavy on the candy terps, but not quite as stupefying as straight Runtz. It’s got a mix of iced-out, lime green, and violet buds. This is a true balanced hybrid, and imparts a heady euphoria while reducing sugary terps in the inhale, with floral and earthy notes. A perfect companion to a sunny day outdoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.