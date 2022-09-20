Jelly Rancher
aka Hella jelly
Jelly Rancher effects are mostly calming.
Jelly Rancher potency is higher THC than average.
Jelly Rancher is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Very Cherry and Notorious THC. Jelly Rancher is 27.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Rancher's effects include feelings of happiness, Euphoria, and Focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Rancher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Humbolt Seed Company, Jelly Rancher features flavors like berry, strawberry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Jelly Rancher typically ranges from $45-$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Rancher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy Jelly Rancher weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jelly Rancher products near you
Jelly Rancher sensations
Jelly Rancher helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Jelly Rancher near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—