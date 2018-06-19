About this product

Cultivated in Humboldt.



Strawberry Banana is an Indica-leaning hybrid between two fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush with a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high.



GREEN:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the red. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.