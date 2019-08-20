INSIDE: Animal Mintz x Strawnana

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Funk

FEELING: Happy, Sleepy, Relaxed

FARM: Clear Water Farms, East Mill Creek

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Animal Mintz Flower by East Mill Creek Farm and Strawnana Hash by Clear Water Farms.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.

Strawberry Banana is an Indica-leaning hybrid between two fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush with a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high.



Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.

Animal Mints is the offspring of legendary California breeder, Seed Junky Genetics. They created this strain by herding together Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie strains in its lineage, with a sweet scent and smooth minty flavor, it’s no wonder Animal Mints inherited a tendency to provide a powerful serenity.