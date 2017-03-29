About this strain
Tahoe Hydro OG by Tahoe Hydroponic Company, which won the 2016 Jack Herer Cup for Best Indica Flower, is a rich cross of Tahoe OG and OG #18. This strain has a distinct aroma of lemon and fuel with complex, earthy notes on the exhale. It's ideal for after-hours, saddling the consumer with heavy limbs and deep relaxation. A potent indica, Tahoe Hydro OG works wonders on chronic pain, nausea, and restlessness.
Tahoe Hydro OG effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Muscle spasms
37% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
