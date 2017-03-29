Tahoe Hydro OG by Tahoe Hydroponic Company, which won the 2016 Jack Herer Cup for Best Indica Flower, is a rich cross of Tahoe OG and OG #18. This strain has a distinct aroma of lemon and fuel with complex, earthy notes on the exhale. It's ideal for after-hours, saddling the consumer with heavy limbs and deep relaxation. A potent indica, Tahoe Hydro OG works wonders on chronic pain, nausea, and restlessness.