Cactus effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
