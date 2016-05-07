About this product
About this strain
Sour Dubb effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
45% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!