Sensi Star effects
Reported by real people like you
536 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
