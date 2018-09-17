About this product
About this strain
NYC Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
714 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
