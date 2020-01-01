 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Newstrike

Newstrike

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Newstrike

Newstrike is a publicly traded company (TSX:V-HIP) and is the owner of Up Cannabis Inc. Up Cannabis Inc received its cultivation license on December 19th, 2016 and is based in Brantford, Ontario. Newstrike, through Up Cannabis Inc, intends to develop a diverse network of high quality cannabis brands that address the needs of medical clients and eventually, as the law allows, adult consumers.