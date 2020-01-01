Newstrike
About Newstrike
Newstrike is a publicly traded company (TSX:V-HIP) and is the owner of Up Cannabis Inc. Up Cannabis Inc received its cultivation license on December 19th, 2016 and is based in Brantford, Ontario. Newstrike, through Up Cannabis Inc, intends to develop a diverse network of high quality cannabis brands that address the needs of medical clients and eventually, as the law allows, adult consumers.