When you think of marijuana, you might not know it, but you’re probably thinking about ol’ Jock Horror because this is a classic cannabis strain thru and thru.
What do we mean by that? Well, first her high leaves you giggling, happy, creative and hungry enough to demolish your kitchen cabinets. After setting ablaze, expect a mouthful of a perfect blend of high notes of berry sweetness with an earthiness that provides a wonderful base.
Another reason she’s a classic strain, she is made up of three classic strains: Haze, Skunk, and Northern Lights. These vintage strains come together and produce a strain that all recreational users will love. She takes us to the place where we are sipping fine whiskey next to a roaring fireplace as we longe away in our comfy chair with a fine cigar and our favorite record spinning. A quixotic classic beauty like no other.
Jock Horror effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
