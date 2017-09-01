About this product
Lemon OG Haze, a delectable, mouthwatering cannabis strain with giant resinous colas that make all the other sativa jealous.Let’s talk about the aroma and flavor first because man, oh man it is truly wonderful. As her smoke enters into your mouth it’s immediately taken over with a lovely citrus mix of lemon with light pineapple notes. Then out of nowhere, a spiciness rides along a cool and smooth exhale that is honestly to die for.
Her bright flavors will clue you in on the high to come. She makes you bubbling, bouncy, and motivated with a sense of purpose. The only thing that weighs this plant down are her fat and dense colas. She is a cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk, OG Kush, and Haze#1. If you’re familiar with any of those strains then you already know you’re in good hands when smoking this lemony gem.
Lemon OG Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
