About this product

The White Widow strain, a true world-wide legendary cannabis strain. She’s been on the menu of every Dutch coffee shop since the 1990s, and started winning cannabis cups in 1995. The White Widow marijuana strain is known as an indica-dominant hybrid strain that engulfs you in a rich and earthy smoke. An almost psychedelic, blissful and euphoric high with light cerebral effects.



White Widow cannabis seeds are easy to grow and finish flowering within 8 to 10 weeks, requiring little maintenance. Her south indian indica genetics make her a durable strain. She is the perfect plant for beginners and first-time growers. Such traits also make great strain a great option for Sea and Screen of Green operations. She’s a great strain, small plant, with huge yield. When growing indoors she can yield 450 - 550 g/m² in SOG.



Our autoflowering version is crossed with Northern Lights Auto, resulting in all the best qualities of the White Widow just in autoflowering form. A perfect little mini-me, this strain is great for first time growers and those that don’t have a lot of space. White Widows Auto delivers a higher yield compared to most autoflowering, but be careful not to harvest too soon because the last two weeks is where she really likes blowing up her colas in size.



White Widow’s typical high opens you up to the universe and creates a zest for life. Our medical growers have reported using it when suffering from anxiety and as pain relief.



But honestly she’s a legend for a reason: she’s easy to grow and durable, has a very manageable stretch making for an average height, and has a nice yield despite her quick flowering period. She’s a great strain every grower should grow at least once, and you’ll love bragging about it!