Code Blue x LIVE Kosher Kush Breath Diamonds Infused 1g Preroll
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Code Blue Flower- 100% Flower NO SHAKE and NO TRIM
Kosher Kush Breath Diamonds- Infused with Single Source Live Diamonds
Hybrid Flower - Hybrid Diamonds
Comes With a Glass Tip to Elevate Your Session to The Next Level!
Long lasting and Potent Effects
Great for Relaxation and Relief for Anytime of The Day!
No Running Along Pre-roll whatsoever
About this strain
Code Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
66% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
State License(s)
PAAA-VJZG-KNP6