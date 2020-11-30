About this product
Chem de la Chem is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog and i95. The result is a complex blend of sweet, creamy and earthy flavors you can only find in Chem de la Chem. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a classic head high that will help you focus and get on with your daily tasks. Chem de la Chem has bushy buds that are dark green with brown and orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Chem de la Chem for its pain reducing qualities and ability to stimulate appetite.
Chem de la Chem effects
- Feelings
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.