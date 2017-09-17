Loading…
Logo for the brand Northern Emeralds

Northern Emeralds

Mother's Milk Gold Label

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Mother's Milk effects

Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
