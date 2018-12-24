Tropicanna Cookies (Live Rosin Series) 0.5g Cartridge
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Tropicanna Cookies - Tropicanna Cookies is a cross of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie and packs a super delicious sour citrus high with a slightly sweet cookie exhale. The high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with long lasting effects that will make you feel energetic. Tropicanna Cookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings and chronic stress or anxiety.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
273 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Northern Standard
Ask your local dispensary about carrying Northern Standard CO2 and helium-extracted Live Resin, Native Elite and Experimental Series distillates, and The Standard full-spectrum vape cartridges, vape pens, refill kits. And don’t forget our award-winning Edibles!
Our terpene-rich cannabis oils are extracted from high-THC, single-strain, organically grown flower. No butane, propane or other toxic solvents are used in our processes. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary helium and CO2 extraction process. Terpene, THC, THCa, CBD and other cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our vape products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates.
All of our concentrates are packaged in high-quality glass and lead-free metal materials. Both our wood and ceramic tipped refillable carts and disposable carts are made with precisely engineered ceramic cores to allow for big draws without changing the flavor of the oil.
We do not use additives, fillers or cutters of any kind. Northern Standard makes products you will return to time and time again.
