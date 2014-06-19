Loading…
Logo for the brand Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis

Juicy Fruit Crumble 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Flavor: Juicy Fruit Crumble hits with slight citrus and pine terps.
Effects: Juicy Fruit is sativa dominant, with a very straight focused high.
Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop
 

Juicy Fruit effects

Reported by real people like you
462 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
