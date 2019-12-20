Crystal Clear Purple Punch Disposable Vape Pen
About this product
Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
