About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Cookies and Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.