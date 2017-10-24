NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape offers ultimate convenience with an incredible flavor experience in every puff. This pre-filled cartridge is packed with a potent blend of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, containing over 1800mg+ per disposable. Crafted with a ceramic heating element, it ensures a smooth, consistent taste. Plus, no additives, fillers, or solvents—just pure hemp distillate! Try it today and let your taste buds go on an adventure.



Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable features premium distillate from the legendary Super Sour Diesel strain. Known for its powerful, energizing effects, this sativa strain delivers an uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use. Each inhale bursts with bold flavors of pungent diesel and tangy citrus, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both potency and flavor.



With Super Sour Diesel, users experience an invigorating, cerebral high that sparks creativity and boosts energy, perfect for staying productive. Don’t miss out—grab one today for a powerful vaping experience!



Strain: Sativa

Flavors: Diesel, Citrus, Pungent

Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Creative

Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene

