NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable 2 Gram – Super Sour Diesel

by NVUS Labs
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape offers ultimate convenience with an incredible flavor experience in every puff. This pre-filled cartridge is packed with a potent blend of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, containing over 1800mg+ per disposable. Crafted with a ceramic heating element, it ensures a smooth, consistent taste. Plus, no additives, fillers, or solvents—just pure hemp distillate! Try it today and let your taste buds go on an adventure.

Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable features premium distillate from the legendary Super Sour Diesel strain. Known for its powerful, energizing effects, this sativa strain delivers an uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use. Each inhale bursts with bold flavors of pungent diesel and tangy citrus, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both potency and flavor.

With Super Sour Diesel, users experience an invigorating, cerebral high that sparks creativity and boosts energy, perfect for staying productive. Don’t miss out—grab one today for a powerful vaping experience!

Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Diesel, Citrus, Pungent
Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Creative
Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NVUS Labs
NVUS Labs
Shop products
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
Notice a problem?Report this item