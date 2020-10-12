Lucid Blue is a supremely potent sativa that will bring your thoughts to a new level of consciousness. Creative people love this strain, as it provides a powerful experience without severely diminishing your faculties. A cross of Grateful Breath and Blue Dream, this strain gives you the classic blueberry and pepper flavor profile of Blue Dream. Lucid Blue is designed for someone with a heavy tolerance looking for a profound experience. Like many Haze strains, Lucid Blue is going to create a fierce case of the munchies and provide a lot of energy and euphoria. The rush of euphoria may cause anxiety in new consumers or those who experience anxiety from cannabis. Consider this Blue Dream on steroids.