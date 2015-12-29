Okanogan Gold
Blue Diesel Pre-Roll 14 Pack 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Blue Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
413 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
