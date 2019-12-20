About this product

With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s Purple Punch oil sets the mood right to unwind, relax and connect to the cosmos. Taste all flavors of the indigo rainbow in this nostalgia inducing oil. You can expect the calming effects of this oil to travel from dome to toes, promoting ‘total relaxation live’.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Compatible with USB Universal Battery.



Genetics: Grandaddy Purp x Larry OG

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene

Nose Notes: Peppery, Citrus, Pine