With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s Purple Punch oil sets the mood right to unwind, relax and connect to the cosmos. Taste all flavors of the indigo rainbow in this nostalgia inducing oil. You can expect the calming effects of this oil to travel from dome to toes, promoting ‘total relaxation live’.
Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.
Compatible with USB Universal Battery.
Genetics: Grandaddy Purp x Larry OG
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene
Nose Notes: Peppery, Citrus, Pine
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
