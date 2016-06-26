Old Skool Remedies
¡Cálmate! Anxiety Remedy 20mg CBD (15ml) Essential Oil Base Blend
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
Our ¡Cålmate! Remedy is one of our #1 SELLING PRODUCTS!
In Spanish it means, to calm down. This custom blend was created to aid with ANXIETY, STRESS, and PANIC ATTACKS!
CBD has shown that it aids in stress reduction, betters sleep, reduces anxiety, relieves pain from inflammation, and calms the mind. ¡Cålmate! is a MUST HAVE, in todays world. Formulated from our own Organic Hemp-CBD, starting at $19.99 for 20mg Full Spectrum CBD. Custom Blends available on higher CBD milligram. Call for more information.
We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.
CBD Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
