About this product

Our ¡Cålmate! Remedy is one of our #1 SELLING PRODUCTS!

In Spanish it means, to calm down. This custom blend was created to aid with ANXIETY, STRESS, and PANIC ATTACKS!

CBD has shown that it aids in stress reduction, betters sleep, reduces anxiety, relieves pain from inflammation, and calms the mind. ¡Cålmate! is a MUST HAVE, in todays world. Formulated from our own Organic Hemp-CBD, starting at $19.99 for 20mg Full Spectrum CBD. Custom Blends available on higher CBD milligram. Call for more information.



We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.