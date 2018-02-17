Oregon Cannabis Authority
Sidetracked is very resinous, combining both head and body high. You can expect to get sidetracked from whatever you were doing! The flavor is musky and skunky with a robust hash aftertaste. It will leave you feeling relaxed and content.
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
