OreKron (Oregon)
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Purple Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
178 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
